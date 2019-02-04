Otium's Soar True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale at Amazon for only $29.99 when you clip the coupon on their product page. Though the coupon itself only saves you $10, you're saving $20 total as these headphones normally sell for $50. This is a match for the best deal we've ever seen on these headphones.

The water-resistant Soar earbuds feature one-step pairing allowing them to automatically connect to your phone once removed from their included carrying case. It works to turn them off when placed back into the case as well. Once connected, you can take calls, activate your phone's voice assistant, or listen to your favorite music. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and lossless HD rendering technology with the ability to last for up to three hours on a single charge. The carrying case can recharge them while you're on-the-go too, so you can listen for over ten hours before needing to power it up again.

At Amazon, close to 700 customers left a review for these earbuds resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

If you're also looking to play music for a crowd, check out this discounted Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.