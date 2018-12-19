The Tenergy Otis self-charging HEPA filter robot vacuum cleaner is down to $119.99 on Amazon. This robot vacuum normally sells for around $160 and hasn't seen any real discounts before. The deal is part of Amazon's daily deals, so it won't last forever.

The Otis has strong suction and works on carpet, tile, wood, and more. The two sweeping arms help collect dust and hair toward the center. It has four unique cleaning modes for extra, and more specific, cleaning power, which combined with Turbo mode leads to eight different configurations. It comes with a remote controller that lets you create and set routines and schedules. The battery will last up to 90 minutes and comes with an on-floor charging base, which the Otis will return to when the battery is low. The HEPA air filters will trap more dust and allergens, and the built-in sensors help the robot vacuum from getting stuck or falling down.

