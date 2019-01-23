B&H is offering the Thule 3.0 15-inch laptop sleeve for just $14.95. That knocks $35 off this protective case's usual list price, easily beats the current sale price of $40 at Amazon, and is available today only. The deal applies to the storm/lichen (read: green) colorway.

Thule is a super popular brand for protective bags and sleeves. The Gauntlet 3.0 is specifically marketed towards 15-inch MacBook Pro users, but will work great with any relatively thin 15-inch laptop. In fact, our pals at Windows Central reviewed this exact model in use with a Surface Book 2 and gave it 5 stars. It features a rigid exterior for protection from bumps and scrapes, and a soft interior lining to keep your laptop cushioned and scratch-free.

See at B&H

