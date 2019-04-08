The Topgreener TPUQC3 Quick Charge 3.0 18W single-port wall charger is down to $10.99 on Amazon. That's $2 off its regular price and the best we've seen. This is a pretty new charger that just showed up on Amazon in February, so today's deal is its first one ever.

Not the only item on sale, but it's the least expensive of the Quick Charge 3.0 options. Add more ports or Power Delivery if you need them with Topgreener's other deals.

If you want Quick Charge 3.0 but need a bit more, Topgreener has some other great deals going on right now, too. Grab the same device with two ports instead of one on sale for $15.83 when you clip the 10% off on-page coupon. This charger sells for around $22 usually, so that's a great discount.

You can also get Quick Charge 3.0 with a separate USB-C Power Delivery port on sale for $18.69. It also usually sells for around $22.

Here's a couple other deals you might be interested in:

All of these prices are set to expire on April 20.

