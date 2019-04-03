The backbone of a good smart home system is a reliable Wi-Fi network and an intelligent voice assistant. This deal gets you both for less!

TP-Link's Deco M5 system replaces your existing Wi-Fi router uses three units working seamlessly to create a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 square feet in size. That means no dead zones and a huge reduction in buffering times. It can also support over 100 devices being on the network simultaneously, perfect if you're loading up on smart plus and bulbs in this TP-Link sale or if you already have a bunch of computers, phones, TVs, consoles and more connected already.

The included Echo Dot works great with the Deco system, allowing you manage your network with just your voice, as well as all of the other smarts that Alexa has to offer.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.