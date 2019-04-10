The TP-Link slim and portable USB 3.0 4-port hub is down to $7.99 on Amazon. That's a match for its lowest price ever and a couple bucks off the regular street price.

Compact and super portable, this hub is perfect for laptops since it can go with you anywhere. Really adds a lot of functionality to modern laptops that only have one or two ports.

The hub is a simple and easy way to add four USB 3.0 ports to any single USB port. It's compatible with plenty of devices, including Mac, Surface, Chromebook, and even gaming consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation. The hub is even backward compatible with previous USB generations, although the data transfer rates will max out at 480 Mbps for USB 2.0 and 12 Mbps for USB 1.1 (compared to up to 5000 Mbps on USB 3.0).

The foldable cord and slim profile make it ultra-compact and perfect for USB users on the go. TP-Link backs it up with a two-year warranty, and users give it 4.2 stars based on 394 reviews.

Need more ports and not so worried about design? Aukey has a 10-port USB hub with three charging ports and seven USB 3.0 data ports. It's on sale for $18 off with code 9G5BYIOT.

