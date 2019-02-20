Today only, TP-Link's USB 3.0 4-Port Hub is down to just $7.99 via Amazon. That saves you $4 off its average price there, though it regularly sells for up to $15. This deal is also just 49 cents more than the lowest it's ever reached.

This deal is part of a larger one-day sale on networking and storage products which offers discounted routers, hard drives, NAS devices, microSD cards, and more.

Having this USB hub around lets you add four USB 3.0 ports to any compatible devices, such as your computer or laptop, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or a smart TV. It's compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Linux and works as soon as you plug it in without requiring software installation.

This hub is pretty compact too, so you don't have to worry about it taking up too much space on your desk. It supports transfer speeds up to 5Gbps and even comes with a two-year warranty. At Amazon, nearly 375 customers left a review rating it with a collective 4.2 out of 5 stars.

