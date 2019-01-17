Amazon is offering this Dodocool USB-C Hub for $24.99 when you apply code T3NDROYO during checkout. That code gets you 50% off the normal cost of this hub, which has received positive customer reviews so far.

Okay, Apple, I get it. You want everything to be minimalistic. You want me to buy your proprietary dongles. You want my computer to look like an octopus and for it to take at least 7 minutes for me to pack all my crap up when I'm done working. You want me to go on rants when I write about discounted MacBook accessories. It's fine. I understand.

Sometimes those cute little USB-C ports just don't cut it. That's where this USB-C Hub can come in handy. It gives you three USB-A 3.0 ports, plus a USB-C port so you can still charge your computer while doing all the other things. Other ports include a 4K video output, an SD card reader, and a TF card reader. Perhaps the coolest thing about this hub is that you can keep it plugged into your computer, and it doesn't have a bajillion extra wires that clutter up your workspace.

This hub is compatible with MacBook computers that have two USB-C ports available. The one thing it's lacking, arguably, is an HDMI port for external monitors. If that's a requirement for you, you may want to check out this USB-C hub instead, though note that you'll lose a USB-A port with that model, and it doesn't stick seamlessly to your computer. If you need an Ethernet port, this adapter is on sale too.

