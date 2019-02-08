Amazon has the Twelve South Compass 2 on sale for $28, which saves you almost 30% off the normal selling price of this highly-rated gadget accessory. It's available in silver and black at this price.

This compact folding stand can work in landscape and portrait modes. The secondary leg repositions your iPad to make typing on your tablet easy and comfortable. The stand holds your iPad and keeps it out of harm's way while giving you easy access to all the ports and buttons. When you're done, fold the stand down flat and place it in the included protective sleeve to take it with you everywhere.

Note that this model is not compatible with the iPad Pro. If that's what you're looking for, check out this iPad Pro stand instead.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.