The Anker Soundcore Model Zero portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped to $139.99 on Amazon thanks to a 30% off on-page coupon that takes $60 off its regular price. The Model Zero is a relatively new device that has only been around since November, and we have never seen a deal on it before.
The speaker is a "seamless loop of pitch black" that wants to capture your eyes as much as your ears. It's also a solid design for sound strong enough to fill the room thanks to its quad-driver array. It has also been certified for Hi-Res Audio, which means it creates very high-quality sound. Other tech includes Scan-Speak drivers for outstanding music reproduction and BassUp tech for intense low-end power. The Model Zero is water resistant and the battery lasts for 10 hours of playtime.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.