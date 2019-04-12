The V-Moda Crossfade Over-Ear Wireless Headphones have dropped to just $99.99 at Amazon. These headphones usually sell for just under $150 on average there and have only dropped this low once before today, though we did see a sale on the refurbished version during Black Friday 2018 for this price. Only the gunmetal model is on sale at this price.

Highly-rated and down to an all-time low price, these over-ear headphones can be used wirelessly or in wired mode.

V-Moda's Crossfade over-ear headphones can be used in wireless mode via Bluetooth, or wired mode which provides zero latency — a must-have for gamers and audiophiles. They have a built-in microphone, a rechargeable battery that provides up to 12 hours of life, and 50mm drivers for powerful sound. They are made from steel and vegan leather and meet military standards for durability. The ear cups and headband have memory foam for extra comfort as well. They have 4.2 stars based on nearly 700 reviews on Amazon.

