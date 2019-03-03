The ViewSonic VP2785-4K 27-inch IPS 2160p Pro Monitor has dropped to $749.99 on Amazon. This is the first time we've seen this monitor go on sale since May last year. Its regular street price is around $870 and it does not vary from that price often. It is in limited supply at this price, but even if it goes out of stock you should be able to order it and secure the price before it goes back up.

This pro-grade monitor has 3840x2160 pixel resolution, an IPS panel with extreme color accuracy, and HDR10 support. It has an ergonomic design, a built-in ambient light sensor, and a KVM switch that lets you control multiple computers with one set of peripherals. The ports include two HDMI, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, four USB-A and one USB-C. It also has a three-year warranty. Users give it 3.9 stars based on 97 reviews.

