The WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive is down to $129.99 at Newegg when you use coupon 43DPC7 during checkout. Shipping is $6.99 but even at $137, it's the lowest we've ever seen it go. The drive regularly sells for $150 at Amazon , though you can get it for $140 there right now.

Now at a new low price, this desktop hard drive is super easy to use and gives you tons of space for all your photos, music, videos, and more.

The desktop drive is plug-and-play so is super simple to use. It's equipped with USB 3.0, so all you have to do is connect it and begin transferring whatever you want. It is compatible with Windows and Mac, but you'll need to reformat it for the latter. It comes with a two-year warranty. Users give this series 4.4 stars based on 875 reviews at Amazon.

If you don't need quite so much storage, you can also save with the discounted 6TB or 4TB modes at $110 and $90, respectively. Those aren't all-time low prices, but are both a good chunk off the average prices for those capacities at Amazon.

