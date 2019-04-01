The WD My Passport 1TB portable solid state drive is down to $169.99 on Amazon. This portable storage device has been selling around $190 for the last few months and today's price matches the lowest it has ever gone.

If you want a speedy and reliable portable SSD at its best ever price, you're in luck. This 1TB WD model is back at its lowest price ever making it the perfect time to pick one up.

There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but solid state drives don't have the same moving parts, which means they are a lot more durable for travel than a regular drive. The problem is usually the cost, and that's why we have deals like this. The WD My Passport has transfer speeds up to 540 MB/s. It can automatically backup your data and has password encryption to keep it safe. It is compatible with USB-C and USB 3.1 along with all previous generations. WD backs it up with a 3-year warranty, too.

Existing owners rate this SSD very highly with an average review rating of 4.4 stars based on over 270 reviews

