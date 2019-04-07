The WD My Passport 2TB portable solid state drive is down to $323.99 on Amazon. The SSD was selling for around $370 at the beginning of March. Since then it has been going for around $350, but the drop to $324 is the lowest we've seen since a rare drop on Black Friday last year.

So much space. And a great price. You'll be able to take a ton of music with you or transfer data from one place to the next.

There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but solid state drives don't have the same moving parts, which means they are a lot more durable for travel than a regular drive. The problem is usually the cost, and that's why we have deals like this. The WD My Passport has read speeds up to 540 MB/s. It can automatically backup your data and has password encryption to keep it safe. It is compatible with USB-C and USB 3.1 along with all previous generations. WD backs it up with a three-year warranty.

