The WD My Passport Ultra 4TB portable USB-C hard drive is down to $99.99. This is the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon or at other retailers like Newegg where previous sales never saw it drop below its current $120 price.

The My Passport Ultra is a plug-and-play hard drive compatible with Windows 10 and Mac. It doesn't need any special software, but it does come with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to protect your data. You can connect through USB-C or use the USB-A adapter for an older machine. Or, if you want, just grab the USB 3.0 version of the drive at the same price. It has a three-year warranty, and users give it 4 stars based on 122 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.