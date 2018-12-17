The Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera is down to $19.54 at Amazon today only. This matches a recent price drop we've seen and saves you $6 on the purchase price of this popular camera. Over the course of the past year, this camera has only been discounted three times, so don't miss out on today's savings.

This compact wireless indoor camera records in 1080p HD and allows you to view its livestream video feed using your smartphone. It offers night vision too and is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can voice control it with a device like the Echo Dot. It includes sound and motion detectors and comes with a magnetic base and an adhesive metal plate which make it easy to install just about anywhere in your home.

See at Amazon

