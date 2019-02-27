This Xcentz 10000mAh Power Bank usually costs $32, but you can enter code XCENTZS14 during checkout at Amazon to get it for just $19.99 today. The code works on all the color options, which include black, blue, pink, sandstone black, and gray.

I have this power bank and I love it. It fits in my palm but can easily charge my phone, tablet, and other gadgets. It has a nice rubbery texture that keeps it stable without making it gunky, and I've used it regularly for the couple of weeks with no change in the battery life or charge time. It features a USB-C power delivery port and a Quick Charge 3.0 port, meaning it can charge almost all of your devices as quickly as possible. The itty-bitty footprint means it'll slip easily into a crossbody purse, waist pouch, or even a pocket if you don't have a bag on you. Your purchase includes a cable to charge the power bank, which takes a little over three hours.

For more discounts on daily essentials, be sure to check out Amazon's one-day storage sale.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.