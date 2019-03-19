Raise your hand if you've purchased approximately seven thousand charging cables since you first purchased an iPhone. Hyperbole aside, it's easy to burn through cables. You use them every day, and the quantities start to dwindle once you lose a couple, a friend accidentally steals one, or you reach that critical point where your cable completely gives up unless you hold it in a super-precise way.

Save yourself (and your wallet) the trouble with these discounted Xcents Lightning Cables from Amazon. You can get two cables for $17.99 with code XCENTZS22, or one cable for $9.99 with code XCENTZS21. It makes sense to opt for the two-pack since you're essentially getting two for the price of one.

Each cable measures six feet long, meaning you'll easily be able to use your device, even if the outlet is far away. The cables are MFi certified, too, so they're guaranteed to work with your iPhone. Your new chargers are extra durable thanks to the durable nylon braid, which reduces fray and ensures that your cable lasts for a long time. Should anything go awry, rest easy. These cables are backed by a lifetime warranty.

