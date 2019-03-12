Amazon has this six-foot Xcentz USB-C Cable available for $10.99, but using code JTFUFO5H during checkout drops your total to just $3.99. That's an insanely good price for any cable, let alone one with this much length. The customer reviews are positive and this price beats any we've seen. This price is valid on both the black and red colors.

Featuring a durable double nylon braid, this cable can withstand over 30,000 bends and hold up to 175 pounds. That's probably stronger than the cable you got from the gas station when yours last broke. It features lightning-fast charging and a lifetime warranty as well.

Want to charge on-the-go? Check out this discounted Xcentz Power Bank.

