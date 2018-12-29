The Yi 1080p wireless Home Camera indoor security surveillance system drops to $25.45 at Amazon when you clip its on-page coupon and enter promo code YI4HOME8 during checkout. This camera sells for around $35 on average and has only dropped lower than this a few times in the past.

The Yi home camera has a 122-degree wide-angle lens with the ability to record 24 hours a day up to 1080p and 15 frames per second. It features two-way audio so you can both hear what's happening and talk back if necessary. The camera uses eight individual infrared LEDs for enhanced night vision. If used as a baby monitor or motion detector, you can get instant activity alerts on your phone, and you can store seven days worth of activity for free with Yi Cloud. The Yi Home App allows you to share the camera's feed with up to five family members.

These cameras support microSD cards up to 32GB so you can keep a local copy of your video footage. If you're looking to pick one up, today's sale on PNY storage has just what you're looking for.

