Adios, wires
PeohZarr Wireless Fast Charging Pad
Right now, Amazon has the PeohZarr Wireless Fast Charging Pad on sale for just $8.99, which is about $3 off its regular price. While not a huge price drop, at just $9 it's hard to not want to pick one of these up for an extra to have around. With a max output of up to 10W for Android devices and 7.5W for iPhone models, you won't need to leave your phone on the pad long for it to pick up some extra juice.
$8.99
$12 $3 off
When it comes to wireless chargers, there's no shortage of great options on the market right now at a variety of price points. Some offer basic features, the others with some extras, but you don't always need to pay a small fortune to get a great one.
Both the top and bottom of this PeohZarr model have an anti-slide design, so not only is the pad designed to stay in place, but your phone won't go sliding off the first time you receive a notification. There's no always-on LED like other pads offer, but the light does blink five times when you first place a device on it so that you'll know it is in the right spot and charging. Internally, this wireless charger has protections to prevent overheating, overcharging, and any other damage to your device. The pad does not come with a wall adapter, so if you want fast charging and don't have an extra laying around, be sure to pick one up.
PeohZarr is a brand you may not have heard of before, but the reviews are excellent on this pad, and the company backs it with a three-year warranty, and a one-year no questions asked money back guarantee, which should comfort any concerns you have. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Storage and speed
Samsung T5 500GB portable SSD
The Samsung T5 500GB portable solid state drive is down to just $90.48 at Amazon, which puts it within a few cents of its all-time lowest price. Today's price drop actually makes the 500GB option about $5 less than the 250GB drive, making it a pretty easy decision on which one to buy. Amazon users give it 4.7 stars based on 1,343 reviews. Samsung backs it up with a three-year warranty, as well.
Wax on, wax off
Chemical Guys car care sale
Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Chemical Guys products to help keep your car looking spiffy inside and out. Prices start at just $27 in this sale and some of the prices are back down to all-time lows. The sale ends tonight, though, so be sure to stock up while you can.
Do it all
Anker Premium 5-in-1 Hub USB-C Adapter
The Anker Premium 5-in-1 Hub USB-C Adapter drops to $35.99 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. Thanks to its current sale price of $39.99 without the coupon, today's deal will snag you this USB-C hub at the lowest cost we've ever seen it reach. It was previously selling for $55. If your laptop or other device has a lack of significant port options but it does have USB-C, then you should get this adapter. It plugs into USB-C and transforms that into three USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI, and one Ethernet port.
Make old tech new
Zoozee Smart Plug, 4-pack
Use code EQ7MM7MB at Amazon to get four Zoozee Smart Plugs for $24.94. Usually they cost $8 more than today's price. We have never shared a better discount on them before. These smart plugs are small, but they pack a powerful punch. Simply plug them into an AC outlet and plug something else into the smart plug itself, and voila. Using your Wi-Fi network and your phone, you can now remotely control appliances, set schedules, timers, and more. The plugs are even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control your tech with just a few words.
Wi-Fi blanket
Netgear's Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3-pack
Amazon has Netgear's Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, three-pack available for $209.99 right now. That's thanks to a price drop to $249.99 as well as an on-page coupon for a further $40 discount. This price is within $10 off its Black Friday all-time low price. There's no telling how long this on-page coupon will stick around for, so don't miss your chance. The system is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong connection. It offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps and all routers operate under a single network name for a seamless connection.
🐾 Woof
Best of BarkBox Toy Bundle
This discounted Best of BarkBox toy bundle is a chew-tastic gift for your dog this National Pet Day. Down to $24.99 at Amazon today only, you'll be snagging this set of toys at one of its best prices so far with $11 off its regular cost. It contains a selection of the toys which BarkBox subscribers love the most. They're all designed to be safe for your pet, plus you can choose between a set of toys for small/medium-sized dogs up to 48 pounds or a set for large dogs up to 100 pounds.
