Get your week off to the best start by making a killer saving on your next tech purchase. The deals below are some of the best the day has to offer, but they won't be available forever.
Store more
One-day storage sale
As part of its daily deals, Amazon has a wide selection of storage products from SanDisk, Western Digital and G-Technology, on sale with prices starting at just $9. Many of the products on offer are down to their lowest ever prices, but the deals are only good until the day is out.
Up to 40% off
Whether you need a flash drive or external hard drive to keep personal files with you, or a microSD card to add to your phone or tablet, or even a new internal hard drive for your computer, you're covered in this sale. Many of the deals have also been matched at B&H if you prefer to shop there. These prices are gone when the morning comes, so don't miss out.
Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Easy on the eye
Minger Govee 6.56-foot TV Backlighting LED strip
If you spend long periods of time looking at a computer monitor or TV, it's worth considering some ambient lighting to fend off eye strain. It also looks super cool. This LED light strip is half off with code JEYHZJVO and connects via USB so you can directly hook it up to your display so it powers on when the display does.
Put your feet up
ECOVACS DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum cleaners
Amazon is offering two ECOVACS DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners on sale today with up to 40% off their usual prices. The deals offer both models with their best direct price drops to date, but you'll have to act fast to grab one at a discount as the promotion ends tonight. Both models are compatible with the ECOVACS app or you can connect them to Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant smart home systems and control it with your voice. You'll be able to schedule and track cleaning sessions, monitor accessories, and receive error alerts.
Open sesame
Meross smart Wi-Fi garage door opener
Meross is offering its MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi app-controlled garage door opener for just $38.18 at Amazon. That's thanks to the coupon code YEDJBEJS and an on-page coupon for a further $15 off. Be sure to use both because they stack and take 45% off its usual price. It adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can use the Meross app to turn your phone into a garage door remote control.
Hop to it
Hasbro toys and board games
With Easter only a week away now, there's not much time left to finish stuffing gift baskets and plastic eggs with toys, candy, and other fun goodies. Luckily, Amazon is holding a sale on toys from Hasbro that might make for the perfect addition with prices discounted by up to 40% while supplies last. The only catch is that the sale is live for just one day only, so there isn't much longer to make a purchase here.
Add smarts
Amazon Smart Plug
Woot is offering the Amazon Smart Plug for just $14.99. That's $10 off its regular price directly at Amazon and the lowest we have seen it go. The devices on sale at Woot are provided in "Used" condition meaning they may bear some cosmetic blemishes and come with a 90-day warranty. If you don't mind a mark here or there and you're set up in the Amazon Echo ecosystem, this is the smart plug to go for.
Fire in the home
Amazon Fire TV devices
Amazon is currently discounting its lineup of Fire TV hardware, dropping the price of the base Fire TV Stick all the way down to just $29.99 and the 4K version for just $39.99. The Fire TV Cube is also on sale with a $40 savings.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.