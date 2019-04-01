Beat the Monday blues with these sweet deals on tech and more. We've rounded up all of the best promotions of the day to make it super easy to save on something you need or just plain want.
Aukey Dual-Port USB Wall Charger
Amazon is offering this Aukey USB Dual-Port Wall Charger for only $5.99 when you apply coupon code X9VO4ZMI during checkout. Usually it costs at least $10, and we have never seen the price drop this low before. It features two USB-A ports and only takes up one plug in a standard outlet and is a no-brainer at this price.
This highly-rated wall charger sports a compact form factor with a foldable plug making travel painless. The AiPower Adaptive Charging means supported devices will be charged as quickly as possible and there are built-in safeguards against overheating and overcharging. Aukey backs your purchase with a two-year warranty.
Extra storage
Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD card
Samsung's Evo Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. Right now you can grab the 256GB version of the card for just $39.99 — down from over $50. This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more.
Vac vac vac it up
eufy RoboVac 30 robotic vacuum cleaner
Suck up the savings with $90 off the feature-packed eufy RoboVac 30 today only. Down to a new low price, it has a clean time of around 100 minutes per charge and utilizes a BoostIQ technology to help increase suction power when needed. It is equipped with sensors to avoid obstacles and it comes with Boundary Strips so that you can have it only clean areas that you want. When the battery is running low, the vacuum will automatically return to the charging station.
Binge watch
The TCL 43S305 43-inch 1080p Roku TV
The TCL 43S305 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is down to $169.99 on Amazon. This TV has sold for $200 or more since the start of the year and today's price even beats its Black Friday pricing. This is a 2017 model but includes the ever-improving Roku TV platform with full access to the Roku content library and all the other streaming services you know and love, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Beyond that, the S305 is a solid, budget 1080p set.
Light 'em up
Minger LED Light Strip
Minger is offering its 9.8-foot LED light strip at a steep discount when you use code JRBC4UQK. That coupon takes 45% off its regular $26.99 asking price and brings it down to just under $15. This strip has RGB LEDs covering the entire length that can be set to over 16 million colors. It has physical controls for determining brightness and color, or you can use the accompanying app. It also has a high-sensitivity mic that can adjust the lights automatically based on ambient sound. It's waterproof so can be outdoors, too.
This deal is lit
Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter, 2-pack
You won't toss away these two Rechargeable Electric Arc Lighters on sale under $12 with code 8SVU4LIW. The windproof ELY08 features an integrated 220mAh lithium-ion battery that can be recharged via USB to allow for over 300 sparks before needing to be charged again. It's equipped with a 4-inch flexible neck that can rotate 360 degrees and is suitable for use in your home, while camping, firing up the backyard grill and more. No more disposable lighters!
Do you hear what I hear?
Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar
Amazon is offering the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar for $499 today, which saves you $200 off the usual price. Today's deal marks the first and best price drop we've ever seen for this product. It features HDMI connectivity with 4K pass-through. You can also use Bluetooth with NFC pairing and Wi-Fi to stream your music. Enjoy the look of the glass and metal grille, and let the soundbar do the hard work for you thanks to the adapted audio room calibration. You can even use this with voice control by pairing your Alexa device.
