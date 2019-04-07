The weekend is the perfect time to save money and get some stuff you need. Many of these deals have dropped to prices so low we haven't seen them before.
Save the Data
WD My Passport 2TB portable solid state drive
Covered by a three-year warranty, this portable SSD can keep a ton of your data safe and on the move. The SSD was selling for around $370 at the beginning of March. Since then it has been going for around $350, but the drop to $324 is the lowest we've seen since a rare drop on Black Friday last year.
$323.99
$370 $46 off
There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but solid state drives don't have the same moving parts, which means they are a lot more durable for travel than a regular drive. The problem is usually the cost, and that's why we have deals like this. The WD My Passport has read speeds up to 540 MB/s. It can automatically backup your data and has password encryption to keep it safe.
Mr. Fix It
AmazonBasics smartphone repair kit
Use the tools in this kit to repair your smartphone, game system, watch, eyeglasses and other small devices. It has a precision aluminum screwdriver with a telescopic handle for an extended reach that's easy to use with one hand thanks to the free-spinning end cap. Other tools include two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector, and a suction cup.
Feels Good
Senal SMH-1000 professional studio monitor headphones
These are rugged headphones meant to be used in the studio or out in the field. They have a detachable, twist-lock cable and a closed-back, over-ear design. They are collapsible for easy storage, have soft replaceable ear cushions, and use a refined sound to reduce ear fatigue.
Light it up
Sterno Home 100-foot globe string lights
Hang the lights from your patio or across your backyard to add some illumination during a party. They use a rubberized durable cord and are easily adjustable anywhere you put them. The heavy-duty bulbs are resistant to weather and designed for year-round use. The built-in loops make the string easy to install with zip ties or guide wires, and you can string together several sets to cover more space.
Flexible
AmazonBasics Premium wall mount monitor stand
A wall mount is a great way to add some flexibility to your workstation, elevate your monitor, and free up space on your desktop. The LCD arm adjusts effortlessly to help you easily find the right position. It extends and retracts and tilts to change reading angles.
Rock out
Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth speaker
The refurb comes straight from Bose, and it's covered with the same warranty as a brand new speaker. The small, 30W wireless speaker offers room-filling sound. It connects to your Wi-Fi network at home to stream music from services like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, or you can connect your phone using Bluetooth and play your favorite tracks from your personal library.
Egg-straordinary
Hamilton Beach egg cooker
This well-reviewed egg cooker can make seven perfectly cooked eggs at a time in the method of your choosing, including hard-boiled to medium, soft, or poached. It also comes with a poaching tray, an egg piercing tool, and a measuring cup to help with your meal. There's a built-in timer as well; eggs take just six to eight minutes depending on the cooking mode.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.