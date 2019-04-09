We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our favorites from today have been gathered below in one easy-to-digest roundup. Don't miss 'em!
Safe & sound
Blink XT Home Security Camera Systems
All the different configurations of the weather-resistant black Blink XT home security system are down in price today. All you need to do is decide how many cameras you want with your system. These prices are 40% off the original street prices and the first discounts we've seen since February.
From $79.99
Blink XT cameras have motion detection, up to 1080p instant recording, and smart notifications. You can check on your home in real time from anywhere using the Blink app, too. They are super simple to set up and run wirelessly for two years on two included Lithium batteries. They are also weather resistant so you can monitor your home's surroundings. Switch between LEDs or infrared vision to light up those surroundings or keep an eye out at night. The 1-camera system is down to just $79.99 from a $130 street price. The largest 5-camera system is now $299.99 — $200 off its regular price.
Blink's indoor line of cameras are also on sale. The difference between these and the XT series, besides the white versus black coloring, is the indoor cameras only go up to 720p and don't have infrared or weather resistance. Grab a single-camera system for $79.99 or the five-camera system for $70 off.
A bright idea
Minger RGB LED light strip
This Minger 16.4-feet RGB LED light strip is down to $8.49 with code WWAT6Z7D. The light strip normally sells for $16.99 so you're saving half with this deal. These lights can be used to provide ambient light to any room in the color of your choosing and are great for setting the mood or using behind a display to alleviate eye strain. This strip has 150 RGB LEDs covering 16.4 feet and has dimmer and brightness controls. The strip is water-resistant so it can be used outdoors as well.
Speed upgrade
PNY CS900 120GB 2.5-inch SSD
Amazon has the 120GB PNY SSD on sale for just $19.99, which is one of the best prices it's ever sold for. It is a 2.5-inch drive, which means it's meant to be used in a laptop, though you could put it in an enclosure so you can use it as an external drive as well. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac machines, and the few minutes it takes to install will bring you some serious speed improvements over your regular spinning drive.
Game on
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription
With PlayStation Plus, you'll gain access to online multiplayer, free game downloads every month, digital discounts, cloud game saving, and more. Just make sure to use promo code PSPSAVE during checkout to score this discount. Snagging today's deal means you'll be scoring each month for only $3.58, which is a far cry from its full monthly price.
Smarten up
Google Home Hub
The Google Home Hub is down to $99.99 at Woot for today only. This deal saves you 33% off its $149 retail price. It is the only first-party Google Home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to auto-adjust the display brightness. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking calendars, following recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more.
Ice Ice baby
RTIC Premium Hard Coolers
Amazon has a promotion offering an additional 20% off RTIC Premium Hard Coolers. The discount will apply to one eligible item at checkout. We don't see promotions on these very often, and the deal is certainly timely since warm weather means parades, beach parties, and other cooler-friendly activities. There are tons of options available, so if you want a particular size or color, be sure to peruse the entire sale while it's still around.
Look ma, no wires
Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad
Anker makes some of our favorite accessories these days, and its wireless chargers are no exception. Right now, you can pick up a 10W Qi wireless charging pad for just $12.59 when you clip the on-page coupon. While this may not be a huge savings from the regular $14 price tag, this is actually the lowest it's ever sold for, and compared to even some of its other chargers this price makes it a total impulse buy.
