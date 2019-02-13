On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Light it Up
Minger TV 6.56-foot changing color LED light strip
The code GS7ONA3G drops the price down during checkout. The bias lighting has a built-in high-sensitivity mic, which can automatically adjust your lights and colors based on the sound it picks up. Sync the strip to the music or show you're watching and get the lighting just right. Use it as backlighting to reduce eye strain.
$7.79
$13 $5 off
The strip can be changed into seven different colors, which allows a variety of atmospheres and moods. Once mounted, you can use the portable controller for everything you need so no more accessories are required. Cut the strip along certain points to get the precise fit for wherever you're placing it, then use the 3M adhesive to attach it almost anywhere.
The wilder west
Red Dead Redemption 2 video game
Get this game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That'll save you $20 off its regular price and bring the game down to its lowest price yet. Over at Metacritic, this game received a high Metascore of 97 based on 98 critic reviews, noting universal acclaim.
Jack of all Trades
Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth transmitter
The Roav is already discounted to just under $14 from a street price closer to $17. Use the code ROAVKJF6 to bring it down to an all new low. With this one device, you can transmit music via Bluetooth or over FM, charge two devices using the USB ports, take and receive phone calls, and more. A lot of functionality in that tiny package.
The Droid You're Looking For
Sphero's BB-8 App-Enabled Droid
The BB-8 Droid lets you use your smartphone to control its movement and more. It features a tough, waterproof polycarbonate shell and a Bluetooth range of 30 meters. It comes with an induction charging stand and allows for up to a full hour of battery life before needing a recharge. The Force Band can control this droid too and the included Droid Trainer gives you access to additional AR experiences and holographic simulations through the accompanying app.
Relive your Childhood
PlayStation Classic retro gaming console
While loaded with 20 original PlayStation games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms, there are some that just don't hit the mark of 'defining an era' as the product description claims. Thankfully though, gamers have found a way to add your own games to the PlayStation Classic to give it more replayability than before.
Adapt and Overcome
Nonda USB-C Mini Adapter
Featuring a durable aluminum enclosure, the Nonda adapter allows you to connect USB-A devices to your new laptop's USB-C port with ease. It's super small and portable so can go everywhere your laptop does and it supports USB 3.0 speeds. While the design is meant to match Apple's MacBook line, it will work with the other USB-C devices.
Connect
Tenda AC15 AC1900 Wireless Wi-Fi Gigabit Smart Router
You will need code 10OFFAC15 to get this deal. With this router you get 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz frequencies with a combined 1900 Mbps bandwidth, delivering 1300 Mbps 802.11ac at 5GHz and 600 Mbps 802.11n at 2.4 GHz concurrently. The router has three external antennas that help extend the range and Beamforming+ technology locks on to your devices rather than simply blasting Wi-Fi in all directions.
