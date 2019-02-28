On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Charge it up
Anker PowerCore+ 19000mAh Power Delivery USB-C portable charger
Use code HYBRID13 during checkout to get this deal price. The charger sells for $130 normally and has never dropped from that price directly.
$103.99
$130 $26 off
With its large capacity, you'll be able to charge phones like the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9 several times before recharging. With Power Delivery you'll get full 27W speeds for all USB-C devices, including phones and laptops. Charge three devices simultaneously with two USB-A ports in addition to the USB-C port.
X-Cellent
Xbox Live Gold 6-month subscription
This is a deal that's limited to three days only, plus there's always the chance it will sell out beforehand as some Flash deals tend to do. Newegg's deal is for a digital code which should be accessible immediately after your purchase so you can apply it to your Xbox account today.
Must Go Faster
Intel 660p 1TB NVMe M.2 internal solid state drive
It's down to a similar price on Google Express, but you can actually get an extra $20 off if its your first time shopping there. Use code FEBSAVE19 and get this SSD for just $102.21. The Intel 660p is a 2280 M.2 form factor, so you'll want to make sure your motherboard is compatible with that size before installing it.
Hands Free
Aukey suction car phone mount
Use code: FL6GFUK7. The mount uses a reinforced suction mount to adhere itself quickly and easily to multiple surfaces, including the windshield or dashboard of your car. You could also use it outside the car to elevate your phone on a nightstand or your desk. The 360-degree ball joint design helps you rotate the mount so you can find the best possible viewing angle.
Movie Time
Anker Nebula Prizm 2500 Lux LED home projector
Use code: PRIZMMAR. The Prizm can project a 800 x 480 resolution picture up to 90 inches (although 65 is the ideal max). It's bright with 100 ANSI lumens of light and has an up to 40-degree keystone correction. This device would be a great way to setup a small home theater in your bedroom or a kid's play room.
Do Some Editing
Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2019
The deal comes in the form of a digital download. While the price works with both Windows and Mac you'll have to pick the platform you want it on when you make the purchase. These programs offer easy automated editing for your photos and videos. They help you organize your media, curate it, combine it, and create slideshows and collages.
Instant Awesome
Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart 10-in-1 programmable pressure cooker
An eight-quart pressure cooker makes a lot of food. If you regularly cook for six or more people, then go for it. With 10 different uses, this pot can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Some of the features include an altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and steam release.
