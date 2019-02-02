Stop spending all of your time tracking down the best deals and let our talented team find them for you. We spot tons of them on a daily basis, and we've rounded up the best ones right here so you don't miss out on any of them.
Affordable and Portable
Victsing Wireless Mouse
When it comes to mice for your computer, there is no shortage of options. You could opt for a pricey one, or go with something basic like this one. Using coupon code RUADHOCB drops the price by 40%.
$5.99
$10 $4 off
Whether you want an extra mouse to have around, or something for the kids to use instead of your favorite mouse, this option from Victsing is great. There are a few customizable features, various buttons to make using it easier, and it is insanely affordable with the coupon code right now.
Use your existing mouse to point and click on some of these new deals, while your new one gets shipped to you:
Home Security
Ring Alarm 5-piece System and Echo Dot
Not only is the price discounted by $40, but you also get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot! That's some great value. The 5-piece system includes the Ring base station, a contact sensor, a motion detector, keypad, and range extender. You can have the system set up in minutes without the need for professional installation and get 24/7 monitoring of your home.
Gimme the Juice
Aukey USB-C wall charger with 18W Power Delivery
The code 9VO4Q3XT will reveal the deal price during checkout. Other Aukey devices are on sale as well, including the black version of this charger and a charger that includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port. Check out the full sale for all those coupon codes.
Sleep better
LectroFan White Noise Machine
Everyone has different needs for getting and staying to sleep, and white noise machines often help with a wide variety of them. LectroFan makes some of the best ones out there, and it's not very often that they get discounted.
Speedy Storage
SanDisk SSD Plus 960 solid state drive
The code SAVESSD36 brings this SSD down to the lowest price we've ever seen. SanDisk says this drive has read and write speeds of 535 MB/s and 450 MB/s. It is also shock and vibration resistant and comes with a three-year warranty.
Cherry MX Brown switches
Corsair K70 LUX Mk.2 RGB mechanical keyboard
Corsair's K70 keyboard is built with aircraft-grade brushed aluminum. It has large font keycaps and advanced lighting controls for dynamic backlighting. There are advanced macros and light programming options. The Cherry MX RGB Brown key switches have gold contacts for fast presses.
More Power!
Stanley FatMax PCI140 power inverter
Turn your car's cigarette lighter into a 120 volt AC outlet and two USB charging ports. The 140W inverter can charge plenty of small electronics, like your smartphone or tablet. It has a low voltage, fan free design with an automatic shut off, so it's very quiet and worry free.
