Sounds like savings
Samsung AKG Y100 Bluetooth earbuds
This deal applies to every available color, including Blue, Green, and Pink. While it isn't the single lowest price we've ever seen, it's still 15% off and definitely one of the best deals we've shared in the last few months.
$84.99
$100 $15 off
These comfortable wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 4.2, AAC codec, and are capable of lasting for up to eight hours of playtime. A quick 15-minute charge powers them up for a whole hour of listening time, too. They're even capable of pairing with two devices simultaneously.
Not in the market for headphones? Don't worry, we've got a lot of other deals today, too:
Stream your audio
Anker Soundsync transmitter and receiver
The 2-in-1 design of the Soundsync lets you add Bluetooth to almost any audio device. In transmitter mode, you can connect two Bluetooth headsets to your TV, or you can stream music to your home stereo system in receiver mode. With Bluetooth 5.0, you'll be able to transmit data twice as fast and with far more stability than previous generations.
Players Gonna Play
Xbox black wireless controller
The Xbox Wireless Controllers utilize Bluetooth technology so you can not only use them to play games on Xbox One consoles but also Windows 10 PCs and tablets. If you haven't bought one in a while, it might even be past time for an upgrade as the latest models of these controllers offer twice the wireless range than previous versions did.
Protect it
Apple Leather Folio for iPhone XS Max
The case is made of specially tanned and finished European leather in the gorgeous (Product) RED color. Thanks to some built-in smarts, you can open it to wake your iPhone and close it to put it back to sleep. Inside, aside from a soft microfiber lining, there's space to hold a few bills or credit cards.
Home Media
Synology DS218play 2-bay network-attached storage
The DS218play is a two-bay entry-level NAS with on-the-fly 4K video transcoding. That means you can store your 4K media on here and watch that media even on devices that don't support 4K as a format, like your smartphone. These are diskless bays, which means there's no hard drives inside. You'll need to fill them yourself with drives like the WD Red 3TB.
It's Nerf or Nothin'
Nerf Rival Hera Mxvii 1200 White Combat Blaster
This motorized Nerf Rival blaster can fire high-impact rounds at 100 feet per second, giving you a leg up on the neighborhood Nerf competition. It features a trigger lock, a tactical rail, and is capable of being powered via C batteries or with the Nerf Rival Rechargeable Battery Pack which is on sale for just $16 today.
Is it Serious?
Kinsa QuickCare Smart Digital Thermometer
See this deal price by entering the coupon code 50QUICKCARE during checkout. This highly-rated thermometer eliminates guesswork and helps you track what's going on without much thought or effort. It links to your smartphone via Bluetooth and provides a fast and accurate readout in less than eight seconds.
