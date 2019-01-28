On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

You'll want to clip that 20% off on-page coupon for the savings here, which brings these earbuds down to their lowest price since December.

The Liberty Lite offer 3.5 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 9 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time, or both, and the push and go technology makes it simple to set them up and use them.

These earbuds are great, but we've got a lot more awesome devices on sale right now, too:

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.