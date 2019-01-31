On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
One Day Only Sale
Logitech keyboards, mice, and other accessories
Today's top sale isn't limited to just one item. Logitech's got everything you need down to super low prices, but it's all set to go away at the end of the day. You'll want to act on this one ASAP.
Various Low Prices
Many of these accessories are back down to previous all-time low prices or have hit new historic lows, so you won't want to miss out. Look at Logitech's G910 Orion mechanical keyboard, the multiple headsets on sale, the Z906 surround system, and more.
Take the Shot
Xbox One X 1TB gaming console NBA 2K19 bundle
When we first shared this deal it was down to a nice low price of $399, but right now it's actually even lower than that. This price matches Black Friday. The console comes with a wireless controller, the full-game download of NBA 2K19, a 14-day Xbox Live Gold free trial, and a full month of Xbox Game Pass.
Be the Party
UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker
This is a refurbished option from Woot, but considering the new ones sell for a minimum of $85 and as high as $150, it's huge savings. The speaker comes with a 90-day warranty, and it can pump sound in 360 degrees around you.
Personal Cloud
Qnap TS-328 3-bay Diskless NAS System
The code 128RSXS6 brings this personal network-attached storage device down to a great low price. The NAS has several ways to make using it much easier, including the Qsync file syncing service, mobile apps, and Qphoto for automatically uploading photos and videos. It also comes with a two-year warranty from Qnap.
Go away cold
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
It's soft, cozy, and features three different heat settings as well as an auto-off function for peace of mind. These aren't your grandma's heated blankets, either; they're machine-washable and you can also pop them in the dryer. Your purchase includes a five-year warranty.
Tasty
Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6-quart pressure cooker
The Duo Plus is meant to take the place of up to nine different kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. This deal brings it back down to within a few cents of its Black Friday price.
Get 'em done
H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2018
The software is ideal for homeowners and investors. It includes step-by-step instructions and details on all available credits and deductions. You can easily itemize deductions, access expert advice, and report assistance on income from things like stock options, real estate, and retirement. You'll be able to quickly import the documents you need, like your W-2 and last year's tax return.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything! thr
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.