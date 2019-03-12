On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

Amazon is offering 2nd-generation eero Home Wi-Fi Systems with $100 off for today only. Prices start at $199 for the 1 eero + 1 eero Beacon system and go up to $499 for a set of 3 eeros. Today's prices are the best we've seen in over a year so it's well worth upgrading your home Wi-Fi at a steep discount while you can.

Eero replaces your existing Wi-Fi router and the Beacons replace any extenders you may have set up. The system uses mesh networking to blanket your home in strong Wi-Fi coverage. The Beacons just need an outlet to plug into and help distribute the signal produced by the base eero and keep it strong no matter where you're looking for it. The 2nd gen eeros have tri-band Wi-Fi, which adds a third 5GHz radio to your system. That makes your Wi-Fi network stronger and faster.

