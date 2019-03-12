On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Get meshy
eero Home Wi-Fi Systems
Amazon is offering 2nd-generation eero Home Wi-Fi Systems with $100 off for today only. Prices start at $199 for the 1 eero + 1 eero Beacon system and go up to $499 for a set of 3 eeros. Today's prices are the best we've seen in over a year so it's well worth upgrading your home Wi-Fi at a steep discount while you can.
$100 off
Eero replaces your existing Wi-Fi router and the Beacons replace any extenders you may have set up. The system uses mesh networking to blanket your home in strong Wi-Fi coverage. The Beacons just need an outlet to plug into and help distribute the signal produced by the base eero and keep it strong no matter where you're looking for it. The 2nd gen eeros have tri-band Wi-Fi, which adds a third 5GHz radio to your system. That makes your Wi-Fi network stronger and faster.
And you can use your newly-improved Wi-Fi connection to browse the rest of these awesome deals...
Flick that switch
Meross MSS550 smart Wi-Fi 3-way in-wall switch
Connect this switch and whatever it's controlling to your smart home without the need for an additional hub. It's down to $18.09 on Amazon thanks to a $4 off on-page coupon and the code BWJFQUXD. Without the stacked discounts, the switch sells for $34. We have never seen it this low.
It's a 🔥... sale
Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets
Amazon's holding a 48-hour flash sale on its Fire Kids Edition tablets with prices starting at just $59.99. No matter which model you choose, you'll also receive a free year-long subscription to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case, and a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty. That means if it breaks in any way, you can return it and get a free replacement up to two years later.
Oddly satisfying
Roav HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer
Anker's Roav HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer dropped to $117.99 at Amazon. This deal beats our last-best posted discount by $2. It features an 1800W motor that can blast out 1.78 gallons per minute of water at 2100 psi. It comes with three nozzles to adjust its spray, along with a 26-foot long high-pressure hose, an extender wand, and 35-foot long cable.
Stock up on storage
SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card
The SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card and adapter is down to $6.85, which is the lowest price we've seen on this card. It's selling as an add-on item, so will ship with qualifying orders of $25 or more. Use it to add storage space to your phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, dash cam, and more. The included SD adapter means it will work great with an even broader array of devices too.
Just need a wall
Anker Nebula projectors
Amazon is offering a couple of Anker Nebula projectors with up to $96 off their usual prices for today only. The one-day sale includes the Nebula Capsule portable projector at $223.99 and the Nebula Prizm II projector for $188.99 — 30% off both models and the best direct price drops we've seen for them.
Quick ⚡️
Aukey 18W USB-C Charger
Aukey's 18W USB-C Charger drops to $15.11 at Amazon when you enter promo code BVH76BAH during checkout, saving you $6 off its regular price. At only one inch thick, it's extremely compact and even has a foldable plug. It offers 18W of power to fast-charge your device thanks to Power Delivery 3.0. A 2-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.