There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.
Drop the Needle
Teac TN300SEMB Analog Turntable
Use code SPIN during checkout. The code works on the Matte Black and Walnut versions of this turntable.
$159.95
$250 $90
This well-reviewed turntable features two speeds (33 / 45 RPM) along with a built-in phono equalizer and preamp, which can help make for a smaller setup overall. It's equipped with a heavy-weight aluminum die-cast platter, a static-balanced straight tone arm, an MDF cabinet to reduce its resonance, and a Stereo RCA output. However, its coolest feature is its USB port which lets you transfer music from vinyl to your PC or Mac.
Spring Cleaning
Eufy RoboVac 11C robot vacuum cleaner
The RoboVac 11C is designed to clean pet fur more efficiently. It can automatically increase suction power when it detects a surface that is normally harder to clean and lasts for up to 100 minutes per charge. There are two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to help clean up fur, dirt, dust and more.
Blast Some Music
UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker
The UE Megaboom has an IPX7 waterproof rating so you can use it by the pool, at the lake, in the rain, and more. It also has 360-degree sound with deep bass and offers up to 20 hours of music playback per charge. Connect with up to 50 other UE speakers to create your own little mini concert.
More Space
WD Elements 3TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive
The desktop drive is simply plug-and-play. It uses USB 3.0 ports and a micro USB interface, so all you have to do is connect it and begin transferring whatever you want. Thanks to the USB 3.1 speeds it has up to 5 Gb/s data transfer rates. It is compatible with Windows and Mac, but you'll need to reformat it for the latter. It comes with a two-year warranty.
More Power
Selection of DeWalt Power Tools
Today's Amazon daily deals features a selection of different DeWalt power tools down to low prices with the star of the show being this 9-tool combo kit for $499. The bundle normally sells for around $750, and this price matches a low we haven't seen since last year.
Traveling Tech
Twelve South BookBook CaddySack
This CaddySack edition is built for your smaller tech essentials, from your charging cables and AirPods to your MacBook's power adapter and more. The case features elastic bands inside to help keep your cables organized and tidy, along with a dedicated spot for your MacBook's wall charger.
Adapt and Thrive
TP-Link foldable USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet network adapter
If you've got a laptop with limited ports, but you're sick of the instability of wireless internet, then you want this adapter. I imagine it would be particularly helpful in places where your only reliable Wi-Fi are public networks, like at hotels or college. This is a plug-and-play device that's compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and even Chrome OS. It's backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and lower ports. Plus, it can fold down, making it extremely portable.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.