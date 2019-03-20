There's no such thing as hump day when the deals are this good. We've trawled the web to bring you the day's very best offers in one easy roundup. Take a look at them below and be sure to snag them while you can.
Charge up
Anker 24W 2-Port USB Wall Charger
Amazon's got the Anker 24W 2-Port USB Wall Charger on sale for $7.79 instead of $12.99 when you use code ANKERP21 during checkout, saving you over $5. We've never seen it available this low without a special coupon before.
$7.79
$12.99 $5 off
This wall charger has a foldable plug for easy transport and PowerIQ technology to charge your device's battery as quickly as possible. There are two USB-A ports, so you can charge multiple devices as well. Your purchase is covered by an 18-month warranty. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Light 'em up
Minger 16.4-foot LED light strip kit
The Minger Govee 16.4-foot waterproof wireless smart app-controlled LED light strip kit is down to $14.78 with code WEHZL3GH on Amazon. It normally sells for $29 and has never gone this low before. It's super easy to use with the controller, Govee Home app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant to change the colors and set the mood. It also syncs with your music using the built-in mic.
Unbox this
Tacklife Heavy-Duty Pocket Box Cutter
This pocket-sized knife is suitable for cutting boxes, rope, carpet, plastic, aluminum, leather, and more. It's housed in a lightweight aluminum body featuring a stainless steel belt clip and an anti-slip rubber handle. With its lock-back design, you can ensure the blade won't slip while in use. It's $5 off with coupon code 3JYHYCJJ.
HVAC gone smart
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
Amazon currently has the popular ecobee3 lite smart thermostat on sale for just $149, which is a full $20 off its usual price. That marks its lowest price since last year. This thermostat can be easily controlled right from your iOS or Android device using the free app, as well as via Siri and Amazon's Alexa. In fact, it links in great with pretty much all smart home ecosystems.
Wi-Fi blanket
Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi
A bundle including the Netgear Orbi AC2200 Wi-Fi router and two wall plug extenders is down to $200 on Amazon today — one of its best prices ever. The base Orbi replaces your current router and works with your current modem, while the plug-in satellites give you a way to extend the wireless signal to weak zones or rooms that are farther away, covering up to 5,000 square feet with speeds up to 2.2 Gbps.
Ditch the wires
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds
Just released last month, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are already one of the more affordable, well-reviewed pairs of truly wireless earbuds you can find on Amazon. They've just fallen to their first sale price ever of $49.99. These tiny earbuds are equipped with Graphene drivers, feature IPX5 water resistance, and have a 3-hour battery life — perfect for working out in.
Get to work
Mway 108-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
Instead of paying who knows how much to take your electronics to a repair shop, why not just fix them yourself? With Mway's Screwdriver Set you can start getting to work on your broken tech for just $13.99 by entering promo code 4IJ8IEZ6 during checkout at Amazon, saving you 30%. This set can work wonders when it comes to repairing laptops, smartphones, eyeglasses, game consoles and more.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.