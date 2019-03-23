We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
Smartphone controlled
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Connected Coffee Maker
This coffee maker syncs to a free smartphone app to let you view your coffee usage, check your inventory, and even re-order more supplies when you're in need. At today's price, you won't want to miss out.
$49.99
$90 $40 off
Coffee is a key part of many people's daily routine, and there's nothing worse than walking downstairs only to find out you used the last of your supply the day before. This coffee maker is connected, which means you can do a lot of stuff right from your phone, which alleviates the risks and worries you may face. You can even set it up so Amazon automatically delivers replenishments when you are low, if you want.
It can use single-serve cups or coffee grounds, depending on your preferences, but this price is only good for today. Now that you're awake from all the caffeine, let's check out the rest of today's best deals.
Voice control
Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug
Let Amazon's Echo Dot and Smart Plug bundle kickstart your smart home for just $40. The non-sale price for the newest Echo Dot alone is $50 so you're getting it at a $10 discount with Amazon's Smart Plug — worth $25 — thrown in for free. The latest Echo Dot offers up to 70% better audio quality over its predecessor when listening to music, has a stylish new design, and is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone options. You can pair two of them together for stereo sound, or connect it via Bluetooth (or 3.5mm cable) directly to another speaker that you prefer.
Plug in
nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter
The nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is down to $8 on Amazon. That's $2 off its street price and the lowest we have ever seen. It's already a very inexpensive adapter, and at this price it's worth grabbing a few. It helps you turn your USB-C port into a USB-A port with up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed and works with so many devices including MacBooks, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more.
Do the work
Oria Precision Screwdriver 86-piece Set
The Oria Precision Screwdriver 86-piece Set is down to $23.79 with code HA21HA21HH on Amazon. It normally sells for $32 and we've only ever seen it sell for a few bucks less with coupons in the past. It comes with several tools including a utility knife, tweezers, wrist strap, SIM card ejector pin, and LCD suction cup, and a nylon bag to keep everything together.
Charged up ⚡️
Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cable
This sturdy Powerline+ II USB-A to USB-C charging cable on sale under $10 can outlast the rest. It's been tested to withstand 30,0000 bends thanks to its braided nylon construction and bulletproof fiber core which allow for a lifespan that's 30 times longer than standard versions. Code KJEXCLU23 saves you $4.
Better sounding
Jabra Move Wireless Headphones
Not everyone wants headphones in their ears, and that's where Jabra's option really shines. These on-ear headphones normally sell for closer to $100 and have never dropped this low before. They are available in a variety of colors, so be sure to check them all out!
Vivid hues
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulb
With a single Philips Hue smart bulb, you can switch up the feel and mood of a room at any time, going from cozy to vibrant colors with just a tap on your smartphone. Right now, one of the more versatile Philips Hue smart bulbs is just $35.47 at Amazon. The bulb regularly sells for nearer $50 when not on sale.
