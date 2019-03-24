We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!

The pet cam is $70 off its regular price today. Get it through Best Buy's official eBay store in both Matte Silver and Carbon Black . The camera can also be found at this price on the main Best Buy site .

You'll be able to keep an eye on your pet no matter where you are, and the camera also lets you talk to and play with your pet remotely. Download the Petcube app and you can drag or tap on the screen to interact with the camera at home. In addition to the 1080p resolutions, the camera also has a 138-degree field of view, night vision for low-light conditions, two-way audio with built-in mics and speakers, and more

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.