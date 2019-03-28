We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our favorites from today have been gathered below in one easy-to-digest roundup. Don't miss 'em!
Sounds like a deal
TaoTronics True Wireless Earbuds
Over at Amazon, you can pick up a pair of TaoTronics True Wireless Earbuds for just $24.99. The price drop from $48 is thanks to an on-page coupon for $5 off and code NKN46KK5 taking a further $18 off at checkout. Be sure to use both to get the full discount. That on-page coupon may disappear at any time, so I wouldn't wait around.
$24.99
$47.99 $23 off
At $23 off, this is the lowest we have ever seen these earbuds go. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection and are IPX7 water resistant so are great to use while working out. There's a built-in mic for taking calls and intuitive touch controls for controlling playback. They have a 3-hour play time and the included charging case has a 3350mAh battery inside it that can recharge the buds 40 times. The case even doubles as a power bank for your phone in a pinch. Check out the rest of our favorite deals below.
Home sweet home
Black+Decker 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit
This 34-piece tool kit comes with Black+Decker's lightweight LDX120C 20-volt MAX lithium-ion drill/driver that can deliver up to 650 rotations per minute with 115 inches per pound of torque. There's also a built-in LED flashlight and an 11-position clutch that allows for precise control when drilling into plastic, wood, metal, and more. It's $30 off today only.
Get more done
Microsoft Office 365 + $50 Amazon Gift Card
Buy a year's subscription for up to six users with Office 365 Home for $99.99 on Amazon today, and you'll also get a $50 gift card thrown in. You'll get access to Word, Excel, Outlook, and more. And since it's inevitable that you'll be doing some more shopping on Amazon at some point in the future, that gift card is as good as cash.
Gotta charge 'em all
Choetech Dual Wireless Charger
At Amazon you can snag the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger for just $36.99 when you enter coupon code BL8HFWT4 during checkout. That code takes $11 off its current price of $47.99 but it has sold for up to $53 before. The charger can power up two phones simultaneously with up to 18W of power thanks to its 5-coil design and large surface area. It also includes a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible plug and USB-C cable.
Grab the popcorn
Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector
The Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector is down to a discounted price of $186.99 on Amazon when you use coupon code PZMMAR30 at checkout. It can create an HD picture up to 120 inches in size and with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's bright with 200 ANSI lumens of light and it has up to 40-degree keystone correction. Getting content on the big screen is easy with multiple input technologies including USB and HDMI, as well as mirroring from your mobile devices.
Simple but strong
AmazonBasics portable Bluetooth speaker
The AmazonBasics portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $11.58 on Amazon in the Red color and $11.64 in Blue, making for some of their best prices ever. This small but powerful speaker has a 33-foot Bluetooth range, two internal 2.5-watt speakers and two full-range drivers with high-quality sound. There's a 3.5mm aux jack if you want to connect directly to it, and the rechargeable battery will last for up to eight hours. The built-in mic means it can make and receive phone calls, too.
Power up
Teckin Smart Power Strip
Buying smart plug after smart plug can be pretty expensive, which is where devices like Teckin's Smart Power Strip come in handy. It's a surge protector with four smart outlets and four USB ports that allows you to control each outlet individually by using an app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Regularly sold for nearly $28, today you can snag one at Amazon for just $21.83 using the promo code TECKIN22.
