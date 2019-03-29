It's been a long week, so why not treat yourself to one of these awesome deals? You deserve it.

As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Logitech PC accessories, including keyboards, mice, webcams, and more with 35% or more off their regular prices. Many of these accessories are back down to previous all-time low prices or have hit new historic lows, so you won't want to miss out.

The popular K400 Plus multi-device wireless keyboard is down to one of its best prices ever at $17.98. It usually sells for nearer $30 and can be used with just about any device, even your TV-connected computer. It can easily control your media, help you browse the web, and so much more.

You can also grab a bundle containing the backlit Logitech MX900 wireless keyboard and MX Master wireless mouse for just $114.78. It averages around $150 and has never gone this low before. If you want the most affordable keyboard and mouse combo, opt for the Logitech MK120 bundle. It has a frill-free wired mouse and keyboard for under $12 today only. There's much, much more in the sale too.

When you're done upgrading your PC setup, check out the rest of today's best deals below.

