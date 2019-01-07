Tile, the company which is well-known for its Bluetooth trackers , has just announced a series of new partnerships with leading Bluetooth Low Energy chip companies in order to help integrate with even more products in the coming months. The new expansion from Tile is focused on the audio vertical, and collaborations with companies like Sennheiser, Sol Republic, Plantronics, and even Soundcore by Anker, these new devices are set to hit shelves in the coming months. Tile has also worked with Qualcomm, Dialog Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, and Toshiba in order to properly integrate its services with the chips.

"Through BLE chip partnerships, Tile will quickly become a foundational building block for BLE-enabled product manufacturers in a variety of verticals, from audio and cameras, to laptops and wearables. With over 20 billion BLE devices forecasted to ship in the next four years, 'Find with Tile' will soon be a key everyday feature in consumer products."

Late last year, Tile released some new trackers with removable batteries, which solved a big pain point that many customers had with the devices in the past. Additionally, the company introduced Tile Premium, a suite of app-based services that make it even easier to find your own Tile Tracker, and helping others find theirs as well. New products are expected to be released in the coming months, so be sure to keep an eye out for those as they get announced. ABOUT TILE

