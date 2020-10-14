This awesome bundle includes the Tile Slim, which has a range of 200 feet, a one-year battery life, and shaped like a credit card to fit in most wallets!

Tile's latest Bluetooth tracker is one of the first that includes a replaceable battery. Available individually or in packs of two or four, the Pro weighs just 14 grams and has a range of 400 feet. Like other Tile trackers, you control your Pro through the official Tile app. It's available in black and white.

Apple's rumored AirTags have been in development for quite some time, but with the iPhone event come and gone with no announcement insight — it's time to start looking at other options. Lucky for you, Tile has a couple of amazing Prime Day deals you can buy right now.

Once upon a time, you'd lose track of your keys and spend precious time searching for them. Now, you have phones and Bluetooth. When you combine the two, you have Bluetooth trackers that connect to your phone. When you lose an item, you're only an app away from quickly finding it again. Tile continues to dominate this market and recently refreshed its lineup.

Our favorite Bluetooth tracker is the Tile Pro, and this Prime Day deal makes it an even better buy. It offers an unbeatable range, the loudest alert of any similar product, and a one-year replaceable battery so you don't have to buy a whole new tracker when it runs out.

The Tile Pro and Tile Slim bundle is also an incredible deal for those that want to keep track of their wallet, purse, bag, or any other item. The credit card shape makes it easy to slip into any sort of pocket, and it's waterproof.

Stop losing your stuff as you're waiting around for Apple's AirTags — jump on this fantastic deal now.