The last thing you should be doing while driving is trying to plug in your phone so that it doesn't go dead. Luckily, the Choetech Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount makes it a lot easier to keep your phone powered up in the car, and right now you can pick one up at 50% off its usual cost when you use promo code VFHEIFQN during checkout at Amazon. This phone mount normally sells for $30, though with today's deal, you can pick up yours for just $14.99.

50% Discount CHOETECH Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount Getting your phone powered up while you're busy driving is so much easier with this wireless car charger. Plus, it makes a pretty good spot to hold your device whether it needs to be powered up or not. $14.99 $29.99 $15 off See at Amazon With coupon: VFHEIFQN

Choetech's wireless charging mount uses a suction cup to attach to your dashboard or windshield and is capable of holding just about any phone. It supports Fast Charge up to 10W with recent Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20, 7.5W charging for the iPhone 8 or newer, and 5W for other Qi-enabled devices. The holder is designed not to scuff or scratch your phone while still keeping it securely held, and it has a 360-degree rotating ball joint so you can find the best viewing angles while driving.

You'll need a way to keep this mount powered up in your car. Though it includes a USB cable, you'll need a USB car charger as well if you don't have any USB ports built into your vehicle. Choetech has a 36W USB-C car charger on sale today for $7.49 when you use promo code 7K9JOYBK during checkout. Unfortunately, the two codes cannot be used together in the same order — but don't let that stop you from ordering twice.

If Choetech's wireless charging mount doesn't seem like the right fit for your vehicle, more options can be found in this guide to the best wireless car chargers and mounts in 2020.

