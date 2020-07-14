Spending over $100 on a pair of true wireless earbuds is pretty unnecessary, and even $50 is a lot for what some earbuds have accomplished for much less. Take the Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds for example. These Bluetooth earbuds normally sell for just under $40, and right now you can snag a pair for just $14.49 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code 45FP35F1 during checkout.

At that price, you'll be scoring them at over half off — and at a fraction of the price of brand name true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods.

Up to 70% Off Dudios True Wireless Headphones Start listening to your music with wireless headphones that won't leave a major dent in your bank account. Dudios has two pairs on sale today for as low as $8.55, though you'll need to use the appropriate coupons to snag these low prices. $14.49 $35.99 $22 off See at Amazon With coupon: 45FP35F1

The Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in microphone. There's a wireless range of up to 33 feet.

You'll be able to listen for over four hours on a single charge with these headphones, though with the charging case that also is included with the purchase, you'll be able to power them up anywhere. That lets you listen for an additional 20 hours while on-the-go before the case will need to be recharged. It also works to keep your earbuds protected and in a designated spot so you never lose track of them.

Then again, another pair of Dudios earbuds is even more affordable than the Dudios Tic. The Dudios Zeus Air are closer to the style of the Apple AirPods Pro and drop to $8.55 when you use promo code 55Y68NVU during checkout.

Dudios includes various sizes of ear tips with these earbuds so you can customize them for a better fit. Shipping is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts including on the earbuds above, and more.