The amount of data we consume has skyrocketed in the past decade, and it’s only expected to increase as we enter 2020. Thankfully, cloud storage services are more affordable and reliable than ever. If you’re looking for a reliable cloud storage service to use for work or storing precious family photos, we have four amazing deals that you can get at massive discounts.
If you’re looking for a way to store extra movies, projects, or even entire system backups, ThunderDrive’s massive 2TB plan is the way to go. You can upload anything from small to large files with blazing-fast speeds, plus your data is kept secure in Tier IV data centers using 256-bit AES encryption.
MSRP: $1,200
Sale Price: $39
Polar Backup is the cloud storage provider of choice if you’re looking for unparalleled reliability. It uses Amazon’s AWS technology to host your files, so you can rest assured that your files can be stored and retrieved quickly and safely.
MSRP: $390
Sale Price: $39.99
Creatives such as photographers and videographers require tons of storage space. With a 1TB Degoo storage plan, you have more than enough space to store your project files and share final projects with clients using private links. Your files are also automatically backed up with automatic file change detection, so you never have to worry about losing a crucial project.
MSRP: $900
Sale Price: $49.99
Modern phone hard drives are much bigger than they used to be, but so are the movies, pictures, and apps that you store on them. Koofr provides a 25GB storage plan that’s perfect for quick file transfers when your phone’s storage runs low, plus you can access it from your computer to share files between devices.
MSRP: $270
Sale Price: $19.99
Prices subject to change
Watch a Mac Pro make a 3D world & play back multiple 8K videos
Professionals finally got a new Mac Pro this year, and it's a beast. We've heard plenty of examples of what this machine is capable of and now we've another video showing just how amazing it can be.
Did you know 'Star Trek' used Mac G4 Cubes during production? You do now
Macs turn up in the strangest of places. But we never thought they'd pop up in the future, too.
Watch a pair of iPhone back panels be removed using lasers because why not?
iPhones are fun. And so are lasers. Who what happens when you mix them? Magic happens, that's what.
You don't have to love AirPods to love Apple — there are alternatives
Apple's AirPods are a fantastic companion to your iPhone, but that doesn't mean that there aren't other options out there. Here are the best alternatives to AirPods.