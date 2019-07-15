Your cat or dog is an important part of the family. That's why they also deserve something nice when it comes to Prime Day. Here are some of the best deals we've seen so far that will help make your cat or dog feel pampered and special!
- Treat time!: Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio
- Waste Management: PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, Automatic with Disposable Litter Tray and Blue Crystal Cat Litter
- Smart feeding: Petnet SmartFeeder 2nd Generation White Automatic Pet Feeder, Medium
- Comfy and cozy: PETMAKER Memory Foam Dog Bed with Removable Cover, Large
- Quench their thirst: Petmate Replendish Gravity Waterer with Microban Cat and Dog Water Dispenser 4 Sizes
- Hero Pet Brands: Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray
- Pet surveillance: 360 Wireless Security Camera 1080P For Home Surveillance with Two Way Audio, Pan Tilt and Phone APP From DEATTI
- Take your pet with you: Noz2Noz Soft-Krater Indoor and Outdoor Crate for Pets
- Go for a walk: Southern Dawg Premium Dog Leash - Seersucker - with Comfort Grip Handle - Made in The USA by Yellow Dog Design
Treat time!: Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio
This pet camera comes with 2-way audio so you can communicate with your dog while you're away from home. It can also toss some treats for your dog to keep them happy while you're away. It's also Alexa compatible.
Waste Management: PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, Automatic with Disposable Litter Tray and Blue Crystal Cat Litter
This litter-box can stay self-cleaning for weeks, so you don't need to do as much work. It also is great at staying odor-free and has a liner to prevent leakage. The crystals don't stick to your cat's feet, so the litter won't spread everywhere.
Smart feeding: Petnet SmartFeeder 2nd Generation White Automatic Pet Feeder, Medium
Petnet SmartFeeder can be programmed to go with your pet's feeding schedule. You can customize the feeding portion and what time it dispenses the food for your pet. It works with iOS and Android, and is also Alexa compatible.
Comfy and cozy: PETMAKER Memory Foam Dog Bed with Removable Cover, Large
Your pet deserves the best! This memory foam dog bed is comfortable and holds it shape, even after plenty of use. It even has orthopedic support for those dogs with joint issues. The cover is easily removable to clean.
Quench their thirst: Petmate Replendish Gravity Waterer with Microban Cat and Dog Water Dispenser 4 Sizes
Your pet always needs water, so make sure they have a constant fresh supply ready to go. This gravity waterer comes in four sizes for your different sized pets, and is great for both cats and dogs. It slowly dispenses fresh water so the bowl is always full, and it's easy to refill and clean.
Hero Pet Brands: Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray
Fleas and ticks are nasty. This spray is safe and effective at killing both fleas and ticks around the home, and it is safe enough to be used directly on your dog and puppies 12-weeks old and older.
Pet surveillance: 360 Wireless Security Camera 1080P For Home Surveillance with Two Way Audio, Pan Tilt and Phone APP From DEATTI
Ever wonder what your pets are up to when you're not home? This camera features 360 degrees of viewing and has 2-way audio so you can check in every now and then. You can also control it with your phone.
Take your pet with you: Noz2Noz Soft-Krater Indoor and Outdoor Crate for Pets
This crate is great for both dogs and cats. It's well ventilated and features a durable mesh fabric. It can be set up in seconds and the rounded corners mean it won't damage your home interior.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.