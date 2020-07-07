The Tribit XFree Go over-ear fast charge Bluetooth headphones are down to a low price of just $19.99 on Amazon. These headphones normally sell for around $33, but the price has dropped to $25. Add the $5 on-page coupon you need to clip and you've got yourself the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. They have never dropped in price directly with most previous deals requiring a coupon code of some sort, so this is a unique price.

For just twenty bucks, these headphones do a lot. Start with that battery life. Not only do these headphones last for up to 24 hours, but they only take two hours to fully charge. Can't wait that long? Plug them in for a quick charge via USB and you can get four hours of playback after just ten minutes. That's great for those times where you accidentally let the battery drain but you need the headphones right away for a commute or a trip to the gym.

The headphones get such a long lasting battery thanks to a combination of Bluetooth 5.0 technology and the Qualcomm chipset, which work together to keep power consumption very low. And this tech doesn't hurt the audio so you get a seamless audio connection. You can even use the Bluetooth to connect to two devices and switch between them. Tribit's signature sound is still present in these headphones, too, providing detailed, tonally balanced audio. The over-ear design and ear pads designed for noise isolation help block out the ambient sounds you don't want to hear so you can better focus on the music.

There is a built-in mic that uses CVC 8.0 noise-cancelling technology so your voice is crystal clear every time. Take calls even in noisy environments. You can also use the mic to talk to your Siri voice assistant.