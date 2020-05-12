Woot is offering two Macally USB-A to USB-C adapters for a ridiculously low price of $2.99 for Amazon Prime members. This two-pack regularly sells for as much as $15, though the drop to $5.99 and the extra $3 discount for Prime users takes them down to just $1.50 apiece. You'll see the extra savings automatically at checkout and shipping is also free with Prime. Considering how useful these little gadgets can be, and that they cost less than your daily cup of coffee right now, they're a no-brainer purchase for anyone with USB-C ports on their computer, smartphone, or tablet.

These adapters help you connect your USB-A devices through a USB-C port. Whether that be your phone charger, your Bluetooth mouse, or your keyboard, you can easily gain more connectivity options thanks to these handy devices. They're tiny, too, so they can sit in your computer with no hassle. That's a nice feature since adapters like these tend to quickly turn a neat and tidy desktop into a huge mess of tangled cords.

These feature a speedy USB 3.0 connection, with up to 5Gbps data transfer, so they are great for plugging in external storage. They also have USB OTG support for quick file transfers with mobile devices and your purchase includes a 90-day warranty too. If these adapters are not quite right for you, be sure to take a look at our list of the best USB-C adapters for more options.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.