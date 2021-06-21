Apple continues to tout the iPad as a laptop replacement, but that doesn't just happen right out of the box. You need to get a keyboard first, at the very least, before that shiny new iPad can be more like a MacBook. And if you're looking for a nice iPad keyboard, then it's hard to go wrong with any Brydge offering. With Brydge, you get a solid and hefty Bluetooth keyboard that easily attaches to your iPad of choice, and it seamlessly blends together, making it all look like a psuedo-MacBook. The Brydge Pro+ and MAX+ keyboards also feature a trackpad, to bring you one step closer to a full on laptop.

For Prime Day, Brydge has many of its keyboards on sale. Three of the standout options include the Brydge 12.9 Pro+ for 12.9-inch iPad Pros, which is $139.99 (18% off the regular $169.99 price), Brydge 12.9 Pro for $89.99 (47% off the regular $169.99 price), and Brydge 10.2 MAX+ for $99.99 (23% off the regular $129.99 cost). These are outstanding prices for excellent iPad keyboards, making these some of the best Prime Day iPad deals we've seen.

Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad | 18% off at Amazon If you have the biggest iPad Pro, then you need the biggest keyboard to go with it. This has an oversized trackpad for easy navigation. $139.99 at Amazon Brydge 12.9 Pro Wireless Keyboard for 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro | 47% off at Amazon Don't need the trackpad? The 12.9 Pro Wireless Keyboard gets you the keyboard only, so type away! $89.99 at Amazon Brydge 10.2 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad | 23% off at Amazon Regular iPad owners (7th and 8th generation) want this backlit keyboard with incredibly precise trackpad. $99.99 at Amazon

When you want to maximize your productivity and efficiency with just an iPad, there's no doubt about it — you need a keyboard to go along with it. Whether you're using an iPad Pro (2021) or the regular iPad (2020), a keyboard, especially one with a trackpad, turns your tablet into a full-blown laptop-like experience. Just remember it still runs iPadOS though, so it does have some limitations.

If you have the beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro and you want the full experience, then you can't go wrong with the Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad. This one landed on our best keyboard cases list for good reason. It is much more affordable than Apple's Magic Keyboard, especially with this fantastic Prime Day deal, and it offers a MacBook-like typing experience, complete with precision trackpad that's oversized, so you can move your finger around as much as you need to.