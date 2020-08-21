The Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSDXC memory card has dropped to $18.99 on Amazon. This price is a match for the lowest this card has ever gone there and is $7 lower than its $25 retail price.

You can also save on the 256GB and 512GB versions of the card. Both options offer some good savings today if you need a higher capacity card for a phone or Nintendo Switch.

Samsung's EVO Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s.

Samsung's EVO Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards.

Remember these high-capacity cards are labeled microSDXC. Not all devices can handle microSDXC, so you'll need to make sure whatever device you're buying this for can actually use it. Gaming consoles, phones, and laptops generally tend to be able to handle everything. But dash cams and similar smaller cameras tend to have a cap on how much storage they can support.

MicroSD cards are used in a wide variety of ways, and if you're shopping around, you should probably know a few of the devices that use these. So many devices including security cameras, drones, and even the Nintendo Switch depend on microSD cards. Whatever you're looking for, be sure to grab one of these so your devices are ready to rock.

