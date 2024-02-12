This 3D-printed Apple Vision Pro stand keeps your $3,499+ headset safe and sound when it isn't on your face

If you're the proud new owner of an Apple Vision Pro you have no shortage of accessories to choose from. Quite apart from all the different components that make up the Apple Vision Pro box's contents, Apple will sell you a wide variety of different bits and pieces that can be used with the headset. And some of them are definitely priced to match the $3,499 starting price of Apple's first foray into the world of spatial computing.

Those accessories include an additional Apple Vision Pro battery pack for a cool $199, while the same amount of money will change hands if you want to get a new case as well. The admittedly impressive Apple Vision Pro Travel Case costs just shy of $200 and gives owners somewhere to put their headset when they're off on a trip and it even includes a space for the battery pack, ZEISS lenses, and more. And that isn't all.

The list of Apple Vision Pro accessories continues, and it includes things like a battery pack holder for those who don't have a pocket spare. But there's one product that you won't find at your local Apple Store or indeed when you visit apple.com. That accessory is arguably one that most Apple Vision Pro owners will want to buy, too. We are of course talking about a stand, somewhere to put the costly headset when it isn't firmly strapped to its owner's head. But worry not, because someone has done what Apple won't — create a cool Apple Vision Pro stand that you can 3D print at home. And it even has somewhere to store a pair of batteries, too.

A DIY stand for your $3,499 baby

The stand was created by X user @replica_3d and takes the shape of a head, complete with a nose and a space where the forehead and eyes would be. That's where the Apple Vision Pro sits, with a removable block behind that playing host to the main battery pack as well as offering space to store a second should one be available.

I have designed an adjustable stand for the Vision Pro and the battery. Get it on @Cults3D here:➡️https://t.co/D8b5uCHZXk #apple #applevision #applevisionpro #stand #3dprinter #design #3dmodeling #3dprints #3ddesign #diy #maker #impresion3d #dprinter #blender3d #cults3d pic.twitter.com/wIMBLIWZ3HFebruary 8, 2024 See more

The stand can be closed up for easier storage or transportation and then expanded to allow the Apple Vision Pro space on which to sit. The footprint of the whole thing takes up about as much space as the headset itself which means that you won't need a ton of space to make this fit.

You can find everything you need to 3D print your own stand online and that's all absolutely free — although you'll obviously need to have a 3D printer and the required materials to make this thing into something real. But if you have those things squared away already, this could be the Apple Vision Pro stand you've been looking for.

The Apple Vision Pro was announced back in June of 2023 before finally going on sale on February 2 this year, and it's likely that there will be more accessories on the horizon. Third-party manufacturers could also choose to help fill the gap left by Apple's decision not to offer a first-party stand, too. Those who don't have a 3D printer can of course choose to pick up the $199 Travel Case and use that instead but it definitely won't look as cool as this thing, unfortunately. Still, we'd recommend going that route rather than just leaving your $3,499+ headset on a desk somewhere, that's for sure.